scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: In our hands to turn things around, says Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 14 (IANS) The Delhi Capitals have endured a poor start to the IPL 2023 season, losing all of their four games so far. Ahead of their clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, assistant coach Ajit Agarkar admitted that fate is in the hands of the David Warner-led side to turn its winless campaign around.

“It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible,” Agarkar was quoted as saying in a release.

In their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Delhi made 172 in 19.4 overs, with Warner and Axar Patel notching up half-centuries. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling.

But Tim David took Mumbai home on the last ball with Cameron Green giving him company, handing Delhi a six-wicket defeat, keeping Warner & Co at the bottom of the points table.

“Hopefully, we are getting a bit closer to a victory. A couple of deliveries could’ve gone either way in our last match. We’ve not played as well as we can. We know the quality that this team has. Unfortunately, our execution hasn’t been ideal,” added Agarkar.

Agarkar further expressed that the players will focus on what they can do when they take on Bangalore captained by Faf du Plessis. “Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team. They made the playoffs last time as well. But we’ll focus on what we can do as Delhi Capitals. We know that we can certainly defeat anyone on the day and that is what we’ll try to do.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Indonesian hackers attacking Indian govt websites major concern: Experts
Next article
I started playing because I love it and now I get to do that all the time: Issy Wong
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Atletico close gap on Real Madrid in La Liga, while Almeria and Cadiz take big wins

Technology

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

Sports

Monchengladbach beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Technology

SoftBank sells VC arm to Singapore-based firm led by Masayoshi's younger brother

Technology

Sleep disturbances common among people with long Covid: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku played some unbelievable shots; credit goes to the way he finished, says Rashid Khan

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

News

'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 filming with surprising character returning

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

Health & Lifestyle

Maha notches 1 K plus new Covid infections, 9 deaths

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's 67 leads the way for Gujarat in a chase of 154, beat Punjab by six wickets

Sports

Rahim hits brace as Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 4-2 to make statement start at Super Cup

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 427 new Covid cases, 204 recoveries

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

'Snowfall' star Damson Idris to star in F1 movie alongside Brad Pitt

Health & Lifestyle

New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's

Health & Lifestyle

Amid Covid surge, face masks mandatory in Gurugram

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US