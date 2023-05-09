scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Injured Archer returns home for rehabilitation, MI names Chirs Jordan as his replacement (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) English pacer Jofra Archer will return home from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with immediate effect to focus on his rehabilitation, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Archer, who has been replaced by Chris Jordan in the Mumbai Indians squad, will return to the UK this week and will work on his rehab with the ECB medical department and Sussex County Cricket Club, respectively.

“Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging. Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery,” the ECB statement read.

The paceman has played five for MI this season and has struggled to make an impact, taking two wickets and conceding 9.50 runs per over.

The 28-year-old, who made his return to international cricket earlier this year after a lengthy injury lay-off, did feature in Mumbai’s opening game of the season before being sidelined for the next four games due to soreness in his elbow.

The injury ensured that he kept being in and out of the playing XI and also forced him to fly to Belgium for minor surgery.

Jordan, who has been picked by MI for INR 2 Crore as Archer’s replacement, went unsold at December’s auction. He has played 28 IPL games thus far with a tally of 27 wickets.

After making his IPL debut in 2016, Jordan has played for Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment: Report
Next article
‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IIT Mandi team to turn agriculture residue, paper waste to useful chemicals

News

‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster

Technology

Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment: Report

Technology

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

News

Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

News

Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

News

Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Watch's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature cleared by FDA

Health & Lifestyle

Parvovirus outbreak among dogs in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on this date; Fans say Rajneeti se Parineeti tak

News

5 reasons to watch ‘Rosh’ – will keep you on the edge of your seat

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing', Russell hails Rinku after KKR clinch thriller

News

'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

Sports

IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran couldn't execute what he needed to, says Simon Doull

Technology

Over 4.5 mn women, babies die every year during pregnancy: UN

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US