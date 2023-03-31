scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: It is a blow not having him, says LSG coach Andy Flower on Mohsin's injury

By News Bureau

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Andy Flower reckons Mohsin Khan’s injury is a big blow for his side ahead of the IPL 2023.

The left-arm medium fast bowler, Mohsin is expected to miss the majority of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. His absence, according to Flower, is a “body blow” for his team.

“It is a blow not having him, there is no doubt about that. We are hoping that he might come good towards the end of the tournament,” Flower said during a media interaction.

However, Flower admitted that he might not be able to play this season.

“But, quite frankly, I had pretty much written him off as a selection option, and if he becomes fit at some stage during the tournament, I see that very much as a bonus. But I am certainly not expecting that.

“So, whether we are weak at the death or in the middle overs, we shall soon see. I don’t think that’s accurate. Our job is not to worry about some of those opinions, our job is to play well on the field.

“He (Mohsin) was a brilliant performer last season and he showed how quickly can one move up in a matter of weeks. That’s really exciting for any young cricketer to witness.”

–IANS

cs

Previous article
BTS’ Suga to debut solo docu ‘Suga – Road to D-day’
Next article
Ski crash trial verdict clears Gwyneth Paltrow; awarded $1
This May Also Interest You
News

Ski crash trial verdict clears Gwyneth Paltrow; awarded $1

News

BTS’ Suga to debut solo docu ‘Suga – Road to D-day’

Sports

Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations

Sports

Barcelona defeat Alba Berlin, Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Armani Milan in basketball's EuroLeague

Sports

LaLiga Santander Matchday 27 preview: Club football returns with very important matches in the race for top four

Sports

Barcelona on right track to secure title: Laporta

Sports

Israel take historic win in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna to miss Super Cup

Sports

We have to build up on this: Sandesh Jhingan reacts to India's Tri-Nation win

Health & Lifestyle

Man gets new lease of life with wife's liver in UP

Review

Gaslight Movie Review | Sara Ali Khan glows in this ‘Gaslight’

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar JD-U MLA finds CHC staff drying wheat on hospital beds

Health & Lifestyle

UP on alert mode as Covid cases rise

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund's robust hopes to make it count this time

Health & Lifestyle

'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' to open in Mumbai on Friday

Sports

ITTF supports admission of paddlers with Russian, Belarusian passports as neutral players

Sports

World Cup Qualifier Play-off: Brilliant run chase helps USA stun UAE; big win for Namibia

News

'Never a dull moment': Abhishek Bhalerao on working with Sonakshi, Gulshan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US