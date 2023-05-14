scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: It was really good win…in terms of the NRR, says Du Plessis after RCB beat RR

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis hailed their big victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as much needed victory for his team as it would do a world of good to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Riding high on a dominating bowling display RCB thumped Rajasthan Royals by a huge 112-run margin in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday, to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The win gave RCB crucial two points and they sit fifth on the table with 12 points and a healthy run rate of +0.166, with two matches to go.

For RCB, Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets with the likes of Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Siraj also bowling really well as RCB sealed a massive win. After Faf du Plessis’ composed innings of 55 off 44 and Glenn Maxwell’s 54 off 33. Anuj Rawat’s cameo of unbeaten 29 off 11 lifted RCB to a competitive 171/5 in 20 overs.

“It was really good. We needed it, in terms of the NRR. It was a really difficult pitch when we batted first. Even in the Power-play, the ball was keeping low and we felt that 160 would be a good score. Those hits towards the end pushed us to a very good score,” du Plessis said during the post-match presentation on Sunday.

“We have not quite managed to do it (finish off strongly) well. If you get it, everyone’s shoulders are out, and you are ready, so it is really important. That (setting the intensity high) is a non-negotiable for us. Everyone celebrating with real passion, that is very nice to see,” said the RCB skipper.

Du Plessis was hopeful that RCB will be able to maintain the same level of performance in the remaining matches and seal their place in the Playoffs.

“Hopefully we can set it up for that last game against GT at the Chinnaswamy. Today was really good for the team and I am sure everyone will be extremely motivated for the next two matches,” said du Plessis.

