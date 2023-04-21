IPL 2023: Jadeja's 3/22, Conway's unbeaten 77 help CSK thrash SRH by 7 wickets

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive 3/22 followed by Devon Conway’s fine unbeaten 77-run knock helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in an IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

SRH were restricted to 134/7 in 20 overs in front of CSK’s brilliant bowling performances led by Jadeja.

In response, the openers gave a strong start to CSK. Despite a slump in the run rate in the middle overs, Conway’s unbeaten 77 off 57 laced with 12 boundaries and a six helped the hosts to seal the win with eight balls remaining.

Chasing 135, the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave CSK a superb start, scoring 27 runs in the first three overs. After a couple of tight overs, Conway took Marco Jansen to the cleaners as he hit four boundaries and a maximum in the sixth and CSK posted 60 for no loss in the Powerplay.

SRH put a bit of a break on the run-rate with their economical bowling, as 26 runs came in the next five overs. Meanwhile, Conway completed his third IPL fifty with a boundary in the 10th over and CSK were 86 for no loss halfway through the innings.

Sunrisers tried keeping a tight leash on CSK’s innings, giving away just 25 runs and picking up two wickets in the next five overs.

SRH got a much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Gaikwad got run out at the non-striker’s end in an unfortunate way. Conway hit straight, and the ball deflected off Umran’s fingers onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end with Gaikwad not in the frame. Then, Mayank Markande got Ajinkya Rahane in the 15th over.

With 24 needed of 30, Markande picked up his second as he cleaned up Ambati Rayudu in the 17th over. Then Conway hit Umran Malik for a back-to-back boundary after two dots and as many as singles in the 18th over. Conway started the penultimate over with a single and a dot ball later Moeen Ali sealed the deal for CSK with a boundary.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34 off 26, Rahul Tripathi 21 off 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22) lost to Chennai Super Kings 138-3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77 not out off 57, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35 off 30; Mayank Markande 2/23) by 7 wickets.

–IANS

bc/ak