IPL 2023: Kohli deserves a lot of credit for the kind of starts RCB is getting, says Gavaskar

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) IPL 2023 is set to witness a highly-anticipated Southern Derby as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on old-rivals Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Blockbuster Monday.

Two of IPL’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, will be up against each other in one of the most sought-after contests of the tournament every season. Apart from the battle of supremacy between the two teams, the batting mainstays of Kohli and Dhoni at this venue add another dimension to this rivalry in IPL.

Kohli was the player of the match for RCB in the last IPL game against Delhi Capitals and the talismanic batter will be raring to put his best foot forward against CSK.

Lauding Kohli for giving electrifying starts in the IPL 2023, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar termed it as a good sign for RCB.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB.”

Gavaskar also praised Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for the way he’s leading the side and how his penchant for bailing the team out of crucial moments makes him the greatest captain of all time.

“Chennai Super Kings know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well. But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn’t been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future.”

