scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders 'need to think about' future of Narine, Russell, says Yusuf Pathan

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan feels that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) management needs to think over the future of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in the franchise, especially with the duo not performing at their best consistently.

In IPL 2023, off-spinner Narine has picked only seven wickets in 12 matches, at an economy rate of 8.50, which is the worst for him in an IPL season, apart from falling returns with the bat, resulting in him not being a pinch-hitting opening option anymore.

Russell, meanwhile, has scored only 218 runs in 12 innings at a strike-rate of 150.34. He has taken only seven wickets in 12 matches, at an economy rate of 11.29, the worst for him in participating in the tournament, apart from carrying constant concerns over his bowling fitness.

“We should see how Narine and Russell have performed in the last three years, or how many match-winning performances they have put in with bat or ball. As a team, what do you think?”

“If you want to look ahead to the future and go to the next level, then you should surely think about it because if you look at the last few seasons, their performance hasn’t been as good. As a senior player, there are expectations from you that you would get wickets or runs. If you are not able to do it, then you will have to face the questions,” Pathan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, ahead of Kolkata’s match against Chennai Super Kings.

Moreover, Russell turned 35 last month, and Narine will be reaching the same age in a few weeks. Asked if their age could be a reason behind Russell and Narine not being at their best in IPL 2023, Pathan refuted that theory.

“I don’t think age should be a factor, because there are others of similar age who are still playing and are performing well too. Plus, both of them play around the year. I feel if you are playing the entire year, then your body is in good shape.”

“I am not able to figure out what is going wrong. These two are your match-winners, and when your match-winners don’t perform, your team struggles. Perhaps fatigue could be a reason as they play the entire year. Having said that, everyone wants and expects them to do well,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Need for wastewater surveillance exceeds Covid virus, say experts
Next article
Australia men's team to host Pak, Windies in 2023/24 home summer; women's side to face West Indies, SA
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia men's team to host Pak, Windies in 2023/24 home summer; women's side to face West Indies, SA

Health & Lifestyle

Need for wastewater surveillance exceeds Covid virus, say experts

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala woman medico murder: Accused has no mental issues, say doctors

News

Shania signs intimate part of fan; says 'There's a first time for everything'

Sports

IPL 2023: We should have been sitting high on the points table, says SRH coach Lara

News

Swedish singer Loreen wins Eurovision for the second time since 2012

News

Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh to star in 'Neerja….Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Sports

Sudirman Cup: India loses to Chinese Taipei 1-4 in opening Group C tie

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

News

Helen Mirren credits Vin Diesel for convincing her to join Instagram

News

Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'

Sports

IPL 2023: Don't hurt our feelings MS Dhoni; you should continue playing, says Harbhajan Singh

News

Upasana decided to have child after being 'emotionally prepared to give love'

News

Vidyut Jammwal explains why patriotic films are loved universally

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi doctors remove 6.5 cm tumour from food pipe via endoscopy

News

Ali Merchant has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

News

Nora Fatehi: The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance

Health & Lifestyle

EX-IIT Prof operated upon without family consent

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US