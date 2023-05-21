scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians elect to bowl in must-win encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is a must-win encounter for the hosts in their last preliminary league match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday afternoon.

Mumbai Indians need to win this match by a big margin and hope that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) either lose their match or have a no-result in their encounter with Gujarat Titans in Bangalore in the second match of the day.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said the conditions and nature of the pitch prompted him to opt to field first. He said his team is not worrying too much about the Playoffs spot and is concentrating on playing well.

“(Going by) Just the nature of the pitch and because we’re comfortable chasing. The pitch is a bit dry, it’ll get easier to bat as the sun sets. We just want to win, not how or by how much even though a lot of things are involved. We aren’t thinking too far ahead. We’re quite familiar with the conditions, guys have responded well. At the end of the day, you just have to play well,” Rohit said at the toss.

Mumbai made one change in their playing XI, bringing in Kumar Kartikeya to replace Hrithik Shokeen.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram is looking forward to ending IPL 2023 on a strong note as they brought in express pacer Umran Malik into the playing XI.

“We’d like to finish strong. Not the campaign we’d have liked. Opportunity for us to test our bench strength. Hopefully, they’ll come good. It’s a high-scoring venue, a great chance for our batters to be fearless. Hopefully, we can click as a batting unit,” said Markram.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Substitutes: Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Akeal Hosein.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress trying to serve meals at gala
Next article
Boy dies of heart attack in T'gana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Boy dies of heart attack in T'gana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish

News

Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress trying to serve meals at gala

Sports

Athletics: Shaili Singh finishes third in Golden Grand Prix in Japan

Technology

Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air & more at WWDC

Health & Lifestyle

World's first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Sports

I'm proud that India play with a different mindset now: Igor Stimac

Sports

Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody

News

Saqib Saleem took up gun firing classes, MMA training for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Rinku Singh has established his name in pantheon of legendary match finishers in IPL history: Harbhajan Singh

News

The OTT space wars (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

James Gunn addresses 'Superman Legacy' rumours as he starts storyboarding

News

Aahana Kumra gets loses her cool after fan touched her

News

Bruce Willis' wife finds 'a new purpose' amid his dementia struggles

Technology

Asus explains what caused mass router outage

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit doesn't need extra motivation to do well against SRH, says Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Kazuo Ishiguro and his 'discomforting world' (IANS Column: Bookends)

Technology

US-based firm Pie Insurance lays off 14% of workforce

News

Harrison Ford makes a classic reply to 'still very hot' comment at Cannes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US