IPL 2023: No bragging rights, only leg pulling between Pandya brothers after GT beat LSG

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 7 (IANS) Hardik Pandya’s defending champions Gujarat Titans scored a massive 56-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) led by his brother Krunal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

However, Hardik said he had not gained bragging rights over brother Krunal, who is leading LSG after regular captain K.L Rahul withdrew from the IPL with an injury.

On Sunday, a scintillating batting display from Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) and Shubman Gill (94 not out off 51 balls) followed by Mohit Sharma’s four-fer powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a huge 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Mohit was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4-29. The spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan too got a wicket apiece.

Saha and Gill dominated the proceedings with the fearless hitting and the duo went on to build a 142-run partnership as Gujarat Titans posted 227/2 in 20 overs.

Mohit then led the way with the ball with a fantastic spell of 4-29 as a collective bowling effort saw GT survive Kyle Mayers’s (48 off 32), and Quinton de Kock’s (71 off 42) blitzes to win the match by 56 runs.

Hardik said the love between the Pandya brothers was too strong to be affected by win or loss in the clash between their teams.

“I don’t think there’ll be bragging rights with Krunal. Our love is too strong, I hope he does well. I’d have been happier if things had gotten closer and he had some bragging rights too,” Hardik said during the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

His brother Krunal too expressed similar sentiments.

“You don’t dream of captaining your side in IPL or facing Hardik but the family is happy. Mom was saying two points will come home in the end anyway. There’s so much love between me and Hardik. There’s leg pulling but it happens only a couple of minutes,” he said.

