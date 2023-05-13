scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Playing alongside Virat Kohli is a dream come true for Mahipal Lomror

By Agency News Desk

Bangalore, May 13 (IANS) Getting an opportunity to play for a team with such a large fanbase is every sportsman’s dream. Rising all-rounder Mahipal Lomror, who was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2022 mega auction, considers himself among of the proud ones.

Speaking on the latest episode of RCB Bold Diaries, Lomror opened up about his excitement after he came to know that he would be playing for RCB.

“My expectations from the auction were very high. The 2-3 trials I had given had all gone well. Even in the prior IPL seasons I had performed well in the 4-5 opportunities that I got so I expected some team would pick me. So, when RCB signed me, I thought to myself that I will be playing in the same team as Virat Kohli, a team that has such a big name and fanbase. I felt proud.”

The 23-year-old has amassed a total of 133 runs in 9 innings in the ongoing edition of the tournament and recently registered his maiden IPL 50 with his bold knock.

Talking on his 54-run unbeaten innings, Lomror commented, “Before that match, I had not scored much so obviously I wanted to contribute something to the team and help them win. When I got that opportunity after we lost two wickets in two balls my approach was to not think about the results but to react to the situation.”

Lomror’s friend and coach Chandan Choudhary delved into the exceptional dedication of the player.

“When the IPL season ended last year, he landed back home at around 6 or 7 am and by 10 am he was at the ground. I told him that he could have rested, but he said he needed to put in more effort. He has been playing in the IPL for five to six years, but the Mahipal Lomror that we are getting to see this season is a different one. He is showing a lot of maturity and it feels like he has become a complete player,” stated Chandan Choudhary.

The talented player’s parents, who also appeared on the episode, expressed their heartfelt emotions about their son’s accomplishments with his mother revealing that she generally doesn’t watch Mahipal play as she is in the Pooja room.

“We feel very happy to see him play alongside Virat sir. We are very proud of his achievement and will be happy to see him play for India one day,” said Mahipal’s father Krishan Kumar Lomror.

Lomror will be in action next when RCB travels to Jaipur to play an away match.

–IANS

cs

