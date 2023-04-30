scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Match No. 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Sunday’s match also marks the 1000th game of the IPL, with Rohit Sharma captaining Mumbai for the 150th time in the competition apart from turning 36. While Rajasthan sit in third place at the points table, Mumbai are placed in ninth position.

After winning the toss, Samson said left-arm pacer Trent Boult comes back into the playing eleven. “Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space.”

“Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management is doing a great job of keeping the spirits high,” he said.

Rohit Sharma said fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan are back in the playing eleven in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar. “We played last year as well against the same opposition on this day and the result went our way, hopefully, it does today as well. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me.”

“We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us. It (the season) has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully, we can put up a good performance.”

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith and Arshad Khan

Substitutes: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

