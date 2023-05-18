scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has selected Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh as the young batters that have impressed him in ongoing IPL 2023 and feels that the two left-handed batters can present a late case for being part of this year’s Men’s ODI World Cup in case the national side is hit by further injuries.

“One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, simply because of the way he’s played this season. And for me it is a marked improvement from what I saw from him last year, which is a very, very positive sign.”

“It shows that there’s a young guy prepared to work on his game, sort out things, get a more all-round game into play and he’s done that this season. Just the power with which he’s re-taking shots. Just the pockets he’s hitting around the ground as opposed to last year is very good,” said Shastri in the latest episode of The ICC Review show.

Jaiswal has been a standout batter for Rajasthan Royals with 575 runs in 13 innings, while Rinku lit up the tournament with his five straight final-over sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans in the early part of the league stage. As of now, Rinku has amassed 407 runs in 13 innings.

“The other bloke is Rinku Singh, which is a great story. The more I see of him, that guy has got a fabulous temperament. He’s tough as nails. Both these guys have come through very hard backgrounds.”

“They’ve worked very hard initially in their lives and nothing’s come easy for them. So you can see that hunger, that passion, that drive that is so needed to make it to the top,” added Shastri, a member of the 1983 ODI World Cup winning team.

He further noted that young left-handed batters Tilak Varma, B Sai Sudharsan and right-handed finisher Jitesh Sharma, who have produced outstanding performances in IPL 2023, can also be in the mix alongside Jaiswal and Rinku. “As far as batting goes, there’s Tilak Varma, there’s Jitesh Sharma from Punjab (Kings) too who is a wicket-keeper-batter who’s pretty dangerous and has stood out.”

“There’s even Sai Sudarshan, a left-hander (who has also caught the eye). But I would put Tilak Varma, I would put Jaiswal, I’d put Rinku Singh. (They) are the candidates who can really push through along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who’s been around for a while.”

“These are the guys who can push for selection, depending on their form closer to the World Cup. And depending on injuries. If there are injuries to any key players, then these guys can come straight away into the mix,” concluded Shastri.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Next article
Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide

Sports

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS'

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

News

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

News

'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US