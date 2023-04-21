IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's 3/22 helps CSK restrict SRH to 134/7

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Brilliant bowling performances led by Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive 3/22 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7 in an IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

CSK bowlers were at their best as they didn’t let SRH batters pace up the innings. After a modest start in the powerplay, SRH scored 57 runs in the middle overs with just four boundaries and a maximum and also lost four wickets in quick succession, getting reduced to 102/5 after 15 overs.

Put into bat first, SRH were off to a modest start with 13 runs coming off the first two overs. However, the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma And Harry Brook then went for few boundaries.

Akash Singh bowled a brilliant fifth over, giving away just one run and claiming the big wicket of Brook. With 10 runs from the sixth over, SRH posted 45/1 in the powerplay. In the next four overs post-powerplay, the visitors collected just 31 runs with and lost a crucial wicket in the form of their opener Abhishek.

In the 10th over, Jadeja removed the set batter Abhishek, who went for a pull but the ball hit the higher side of his bat, and ballooned to long-on where Ajinkya Rahane pouched it safely. Halfway through the innings, SRH were 76/2.

Soon, Jadeja struck again dismissing Rahul Tripathi for 21. Mahessh Theekshana then trapped skipper Aiden Markam, with Dhoni doing the stumping job behind the wicket. Jadeja was at his classic best as he claimed his third in the next over and half of Sunrisers players headed back to the pavilion in 15 overs.

There was no respite for SRH from CSK bowling attack as Matheesha Pathirana put further dent, dismissing Heinrich Klassen in the 18th over. With 32 runs coming off the last five overs along with a run-out on the last ball SRH finished with 134/7 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34 off 26, Rahul Tripathi 21 off 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22) against Chennai Super Kings.

–IANS

bc/ak