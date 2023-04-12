scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma led from the front, it will do him a world of good, says Ravi Shastri

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) After Mumbai Indians’ (MI) six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC), former Indian coach Ravi Shastri said that Rohit Sharma soaked the pressure and led from the front, adding that his innings will help him maintain a positive mindset for the remaining games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

After disappointing innings in the first two games, skipper Rohit roared back to form with a brilliant knock of 65 off 45 as MI won a roller-coaster game against DC off the last ball of the match on Tuesday.

“He soaked the pressure because that’s what the senior players can do. They have been in those situations before; they have the experience and that’s why he said it in the last game that it’s important to step up to the party. He led from the front and it will do him a world of good, captaining the side as the tournament progresses,” Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

The former coach further said that after registering their first win in the tournament on Tuesday MI can now go on to win few more games in a row, as they have done something similar in the past.

“We have known with Mumbai Indians in the past that once they get off to a start, they can win two to three games on the bounce. So, it’s an important game to win and the fact they won in this fashion, handling the pressure in those final overs should stand them in good stead,” Shastri added.

In their next fixture, Mumbai will take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
IPL 2023: Prefer to bowl four overs in the match than bowling in nets, says Piyush Chawla
Next article
Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

S.Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to EV battery firms

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani looks sizzling hot in a red dress

Sports

Three senior FIDE rated chess players barred from TN district tournament for playing in private tourney

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

Sports

Churchill Brothers pump six past Real Kashmir to make Super Cup Group Stage

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

Sports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars with three-fer as Lucknow restrict Hyderabad to 121/8

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan hits 99 not out but Markande's 4-15 restrict PBKS to 143/9

News

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

News

Shweta Basu Prasad’s short-film ‘Retake’ to be premiered at The New York Indian Film Festival

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Sports

'Overwhelming response', says Disney Star; IPL TV viewership returns to pre-pandemic levels as viewer fatigue wears away

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja's three-fer, Rahane's blazing fifty help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

New method for early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US