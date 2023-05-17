scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Rossouw, Prithvi fifties power Delhi Capitals to 213/2 against Punjab Kings

By Agency News Desk

Dharamsala, May 17 (IANS) Riley Rossouw’s blistering knock of unbeaten 82 off 37 and Prithvi Shaw fine fifty (54 off 38) powered Delhi Capitals to 213/2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, here on Wednesday.

David Warner and Shaw stepped up and gave DC the perfect start. The skipper fell four short but Shaw scored a fine fifty. Then, Rossouw and Philip Salt (26) joined hands to give the perfect finish, scoring 51 runs off the last three overs.

Batting first, DC scored just six runs in the first two overs. The opening duo of Warner and Shaw then shifted gears and collected 55 runs in the next four overs, including seven boundaries and three sixes, to take the Power-Play score to 61 for no loss.

PBKS tried to slow down the run rate with a couple of economical overs. Nathan Ellis created a chance to trap Warner, who tried to heave the ball but got a top edge and Rahul Chahar ran back but failed to hold on to it. PBKS were 93/0 at the halfway mark.

The next over, Sam Curran made the job done as he dismissed the DC skipper on a slower ball and put an end to 94-run opening partnership. Warner went across the line but got a top edge, the ball went high to mid-off. Shikhar Dhawan ran back from the covers and dived to take a brilliant catch.

Rossouw then came and took PBKS bowlers to cleaners as Delhi stood strong at 125/1 in 13 overs. The next over, Shaw brought up his fifty off 36 balls but fell in the 15th over on Sam Curran’s slower short ball.

Shaw went for a pull shot but mistimed the shot and ball went to deep square leg where Atharva Taide showed good composure and pouched it safely, ending a 54-run stand.

Soon Rossouw completed his fifty with a brace. He continued with the onslaught along with Phil Salt and the duo added 51 runs in the last three overs as Punjab posted 213/2 in 2 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 213/2 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 54 off 38, Riley Rossouw 82 off 37; Sam Curran 2/36) against Punjab Kings

–IANS

bc/ak

