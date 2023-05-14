scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi; he will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Former head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that selectors must be keeping a close eye on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ongoing IPL 2023 and believes the talented young batter will soon play for India.

The 21-year old Jaiswal has been in sensational form in IPL 2023 and has scored 575 runs in 12 matches with an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15.

The left-hander will look to continue his red-hot form as Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the day game at Jaipur on Sunday. It also will be a battle for the Orange Cap between RCB captain Faf du Plessis (576) and Jaiswal during the game.

“The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he’s raised his graph. There is power in his game, there’s timing. He has very bright future prospects,” said Shastri on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Former India captain also lauded KKR star batter Rinku Singh for doing well during tense situations.

Rinku, who has been one of the finds of the IPL 2023 season, has scored 353 runs in 12 matches.

“Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He’s a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others,” said Shastri.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adah Sharma on 'The Kerala Story' ban: 'Watch the movie and then comment'
This May Also Interest You
News

Adah Sharma on 'The Kerala Story' ban: 'Watch the movie and then comment'

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers bringing us back in the game was amazing, says Shikhar Dhawan

Health & Lifestyle

Newly discovered bat protein may help fight inflammation, ageing in humans

News

Kejriwal blesses Ragneeti with sweet Insta post as Chadha tweets about Jalandhar

News

Enrique Iglesias drops out of headlining music festival due to pneumonia

News

Salman Khan's niece Ayat follows 'mamu's footsteps' in new video

Sports

IPL 2023: Play for pride and with freedom in remaining matches, says Warner after Delhi Capitals' elimination

News

Ali Fazal calls Vin Diesel the soul of 'Fast' fam, 'kindest man' he knows

News

Halle Bailey of 'The Little Mermaid' shares Beyonce's advice to deal with racism

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kids prefer his movies to hers

News

Cillian Murphy is 'sad' for not having 'charisma' of his 'Peaky Blinders' character

News

Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression

News

David Tennant returns as 'Doctor Who' in new trailer

Health & Lifestyle

Man in police custody turns violent in Kerala hospital

Sports

Bayern, Dortmund secure crucial wins in Bundesliga

Technology

Stack Overflow lays off 10% employees, CEO says 'weighs heavily on me'

Technology

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

Sports

Injured Shakib ruled out of third ODI against Ireland, set to miss six weeks of action

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US