IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 15 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.

Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram said that the side has one change in their playing XI with Jansen coming in for Glenn Phillips.

“We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips,” Markram said at the toss.

On the other hand, the Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya said there is a couple of forced changes in the line as B. Sai Sudharsan replaced Vijay Shankar, who got hit by a ball in the nets on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka will mark his debut while Yash Dayal is back for the first time in over a month.

“We have played really good cricket. Standings in the table don’t matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well,” he said.

“We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the nets yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back,” Hardik said.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Substitutes: Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
