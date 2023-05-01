scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: Tim David showed he can be Pollard's replacement for MI, says Manjrekar

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Tim David for his batting heroics against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match and said that the Australian all-rounder is finally turning out to be the potential Kieron Pollard replacement Mumbai Indians were hoping for.

On Super Sunday, IPL 2023 saw history being created as it was the first double header in the 1000 games when 400-plus runs were being scored in both games.

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller while later in the 1000th IPL game, Mumbai Indians displayed team skills and prevented Rajasthan Royals attempt to crash the birthday party of their skipper Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium.

David (45 not out off 14) provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over to help MI get back to winning ways and gave them another day to live in IPL.

“The composure shown by Tim David was incredible, he was seen as a potential Kieron Pollard replacement and he proved it. The match-winning impact and conversion of balls into runs make him better than the rest,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Before David’s blitz, Wankhede witnessed the rise of local boy Yashasvi Jaiswal as he slammed his maiden IPL century (124 off 62 balls).

The Rajasthan Royals’ opener was the lone warrior in the fight and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes this ton has opened the door to numerous possibilities for the talented left-handed batter.

“This excellent century knock has completely opened the door of possibilities for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is a match-winning player. Jaiswal has all kinds of shots and most importantly he is a daring batsman. Indian cricket continues to thrive because of players like Jaiswal,” said Harbhajan.

