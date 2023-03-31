IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande makes history, becomes first 'Impact Player'

Ahmedabad, March 31 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ pacer Tushar Deshpande made history on Friday made history, becoming the first ‘Impact Player’ of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans’ B. Sai Sudharsan joined him as the second player to be picked as Impact Player, coming in as a substitute for New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who had suffered an injury while fielding in the first innings.

Deshpande became the first beneficiary of the newly-introduced rule, replacing middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu in their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Having scored 178/7 in 20 overs thanks to a 50-ball 92 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose scintillating innings was decorated with four boundaries and nine maximums.

Having reached a defendable total, CSK decided to bring in Tushar Deshpande as Impact Player to bolster their bowling attack. However, the move did not have an immediate impact as Deshpande conceded 29 runs in two overs.

Deshpande was among the five substitute players named by CSK after the toss. The others were Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Nishant Sindhu.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had named Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, K.S. Bharat besides B. Sai Sudharsan as their substitutes.

The Impact Player rule is implemented for the first time in this year’s edition of the tournament after the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) tested it out during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

–IANS

bsk