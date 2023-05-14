IPL 2023: Was great to see Prabhsimran go from 40's, 50's to that magical 100-run mark, says Brett Lee

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) After Prabhsimran Singh led Punjab Kings to a convincing win with his brilliant century, former Australian pacer said it was great to see young opener go from 40’s and 50’s to that magical 100-run mark in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings kept their playoff hopes alive after beating Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in Match No. 59 of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday night. On the other hand, the defeat for DC meant they can no longer progress to the playoffs week.

Set a tricky target of 168 for victory on the back of a magnificent century by Prabhsimran Singh (103 runs, 65b, 10×4, 6×6), DC could muster only 136/8 in their 20 overs. Spinner Harpreet Brar was the wrecker-in-chief, taking 4/30 in four overs while the other spinner Rahul Chahar took 2/16 in his four overs. The duo pulled the game back for PBKS when the hosts seemed to be cruising towards the target.

DC openers David Warner (54 runs, 27b, 10×4, 1×6) and Phil Salt (21 runs, 17b, 3×4) were separated with their team’s score on 69 in the seventh over, but it was only downhill for them from there onwards.

The win took Punjab Kings to 12 points in 12 games while DC are stranded at the bottom place of the table with 8 points in 12 games.

“He hit two sixes in just one over of Mitchell Marsh. We have seen him batting like this at the domestic level. But, to come to this stage and play such shots even under pressure, and that too on such a difficult wicket. That’s why he deserves praise,” said JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel about Prabhsimran’s knock.

On the other hand, Brett Lee said: “He played beautifully. Didn’t he? In fact, he had six sixes tonight. He took on the bowling and swept very well against the spinners and had the opportunity to go down the wicket on a number of occasions. So, for me that’s the best way to play on this wicket. Great to see him go from the 40’s and 50’s up to that magical 100 mark so congratulations to him and also the Punjab Kings.”

Patel was all praise for Brar’s disciplined performance as well.

“The way he started wasn’t great but if you watch all the balls after that: it’s hitting the stumps. Manish Pandey got bowled, David Warner was LBW. I think this is the most important point in this wicket, when the ball is low and turns even a little, then if you are bowling at the stumps you have more chances of getting wickets. And if it turns even a little, there is also a chance of getting an LBW,” he said.

–IANS

ak/