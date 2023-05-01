IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket, says Robin Uthappa

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Former cricketer Robin Uthappa feels that young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit an impressive century for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match, is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket.

Mumbai Indians pulled off a stellar six-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in a high scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday night to keep their 2023 IPL playoff hopes alive.

The Royals got off to an incredible start in the first innings with Yashasvi smashing 124 runs (62b, 16×4, 8×6) for the most scored in a single game this season and also securing the Orange Cap in the process.

They set a target of 213 runs for Mumbai, which MI achieved through a 55-run knock from Suryakumar Yadav (29b, 8×4, 2×6) and a game-finishing performance from Tim David, who scored a quickfire 45 runs in just 14 balls (2×4, 5×6).

Despite the loss, Yashasvi Jaiswal had the most prolific scoring performance of any batter this season with his 124 run innings, also his first ever IPL century.

“He’s one of the next superstars of Indian cricket. He has shown his intent from the word go. Fearless batting and going out there, very brave with the way he approaches it. He’s put in all the work this season and the hard work is finally paying off. Sixteen fours tonight and some scintillating sixes,” said JioCinema IPL expert Robin Uthappa, while praising the young opener.

David finished the Mumbai run chase off with three sixes in the final over to win the match with three balls to spare.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel complimented Australian’s ability as a finisher and the importance of the role in T20 cricket.

“He can perform under pressure and help them win matches. The role of a finisher is extremely important, especially when you are chasing a massive total. You need a big innings in the lower order with a strong strike rate and Tim David is doing that. Under pressure, a bowler knows that Tim David has the reach and strength to punish you for any mistakes. He can hit a boundary or a six, as we saw today,” said Parthiv.

Even though MI can celebrate a win that’s helped them keep themselves in the playoff race, Uthappa is worried about the massive cracks in their bowling that have reared its head in recent games.

“This game will make it feel like all’s well with the Mumbai Indians, but it really isn’t. They really need to figure out their bowling and how they finish overs because they’re doing fairly decent until the 15th over, especially in the last three games, they were on course to defend 170, and 180, and then in the last five over something happens and they kind of lose the plot. Then they give 60, 70, 80, 90 runs in the last five overs, which is diabolical for them,” said Uthappa.

