IPL 2023: You also have one eye open as a coach, says Rahul Dravid on watching RCB v RR

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Sunday’s match in IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a special guest in India head coach Rahul Dravid watching the game in the stands.

Speaking in a video posted by the tournament on their social media accounts, Dravid revealed his eye as a coach is open to see how players in the national white-ball setup are performing in IPL 2023.

“You have one eye as a fan, but you also have one eye open as a coach. You are always looking to see how the boys are doing and seeing those who are part of the white-ball setup (for India), to see how they are going.”

“So, some regular discussions (happen) among the coaches as well. When you see something happening, we always text and keep messaging each other about stuff. Great to see some of the young kids, lot of them coming through and performing really well,” he said.

Dravid, who played for both Bangalore and Rajasthan in the IPL, admitted it was easier for him to watch the match as a spectator rather being in the dugout as a coach. “It’s a lot more relaxing to watch it this way than to watch it as a coach. You are lot more invested in the game as a coach. You are analysing and thinking about everything. Just lovely to come here, watch it and have some fun.”

“The family is here as well, lovely stadium and good vibes, good atmosphere. Two teams that I have played for as well. So it’s nice, once in a while, to watch a game of cricket without thinking about it too much.”

Dravid will be back with the Indian team post the conclusion of IPL 2023 for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia to be held at The Oval in London from June 7-11.

–IANS

nr/cs

