IPL: Avesh Khan traded to Rajasthan Royals, Devdutt Padikkal traded to Lucknow Super Giants

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Avesh Khan has been traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Devdutt Padikkal is traded to LSG from RR during the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the 2024 edition.

Avesh has so far played 47 IPL matches and has 55 IPL wickets to his name. The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in 22 matches & picked 26 wickets after joining the franchise in 2022, was traded to RR for his existing fee, the IP said in a statement.

Devdutt Padikkal, meanwhile, will head to LSG from RR for his existing fee. The left-handed batter has 57 IPL matches under his belt and has scored 1521 runs with the help of a hundred and 9 half-centuries. He joined RR in 2022 & represented the side in as many as 28 matches, scoring 637 runs, it added.

–IANS

