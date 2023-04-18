scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL returns to Jaipur after three years on Wednesday

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) After a long wait of three years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to return to Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday when hosts and table-toppers Rajasthan Royals take on second-placed Lucknow Super Giants.

To mark the return of the popular cricket league, special arrangements have been made in the stadium for the spectators. For the first time, spectators will be able to watch the players without nets between the stands and the ground. For this, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has installed special transparent glasses in place of the nets in the stadium. Also, two new seating boxes have been put up in the stadium.

While the all-important pitch for the crucial match is expected to help the batters, the bowlers too might extract good bounce from it. RCA officials expect a full-house in the stadium with a capacity of 23,000 as all tickets have been sold.

Rajasthan Royals’ schedule in Jaipur:

April 19 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (7:30 p.m.)

April 27 – vs Chennai Super Kings (7:30 p.m.)

May 5 – vs Gujarat Titans (7:30 p.m.)

May 7 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (7:30 p.m.)

May 14 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (3:30 PM)

–IANS

arc/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
India's fantasy sports industry to reach 50 cr users by FY27
Next article
Super Cup: Des Buckingham buoyant ahead of an 'exciting' game against Chennaiyin FC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Aquatics releases 2022 testing report

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni asks CSK's batters to take 'ownership' after loss against Rajasthan

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

News

Megha Chakraborty on co-star Seerat Kapoor: 'We are good friends off the screen'

News

Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for Lakhneet Wedding

Health & Lifestyle

India sees surge in Covid cases; virus moving towards endemic stage, say officials

Sports

Real Madrid defeat Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Sports

'He's a strong guy': Nicholas Pooran backs Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style

Health & Lifestyle

Here's the right way to eat chia seeds

Technology

Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been quite painful

News

Sumati Singh goes down memory lane to her childhood while shooting a scene

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

Sports

Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open, still in preparation process for his return

News

'Chashni': Roshini makes plans to stop her elder sister entering her house

Technology

China's chip imports drop 23% as US, India ramp up semiconductor manufacturing

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

Sports

IPL 2023: The clarity Hetmyer showed is praise-worthy, says Pragyan Ojha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US