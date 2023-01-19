scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ishan Kishan slammed for appealing for hit-wicket against Latham after taking off the bails

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (IANS) India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was slammed when he appeared to get the umpires into believing New Zealand captain Tom Latham had been out hit wicket during the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when Latham, playing his first ball of the match, went deep in his crease and tapped off left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav through the leg side.

Kishan suddenly went up in appeal and was joined in the same by captain Rohit Sharma. The square-leg umpire instantly took the decision upstairs, mainly unclear as to what exactly had happened.

Kishan and the Indian team appealed for Latham’s dismissal, indicating that the batter had disturbed the bails by stepping on his stumps. But replays checked by TV umpire K. Ananthapadmanabhan showed Kishan had deliberately knocked a bail off with his glove – at his second attempt – long after Latham had hit the ball.

It took little time for him to declare Latham “Not Out” on the big screen. On-air commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik weren’t impressed by Kishan’s moves, even as the wicketkeeper-batter continued laughing.

“The cheeky grin is fine, but don’t think that was the right thing to do,” said Kartik, the former India left-arm spinner. Gavaskar, the legendary India batter, also said in same vein.

“As a joke, it was okay, but then to go on to appeal, don’t think that’s the right thing to do. As a joke to maybe say, suggest to Tom Latham what had happened earlier when India was batting, that is understandable. But to appeal, that is not on. That is not cricket.”

The incident Gavaskar referred to also involving Latham occurred in the 40th over of India’s innings, when all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dismissed in freakish circumstances. Hardik tried to cut a Daryl Mitchell delivery through the third man but saw his off-stump bail being dislodged as the ball passed extremely close to the stumps and the on-field umpires referred the call to Ananthapadmanabhan.

Replays showed that Latham was standing up to the stumps and had his gloves very close to the bails, which looked to light up just after the ball had passed over the top of the stumps and was cleanly collected by the keeper.

Viewing a series of replays, the TV umpire tried to check whether Latham’s gloves were behind the stumps before he collected the ball, which was the case, so it was a legal delivery. He was eventually satisfied that there was no conclusive evidence that the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper’s gloves, which left many dissatisfied as Pandya was dismissed for 38-ball 28.

–IANS

nr

Previous article
Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’
Next article
Didn't think that the ball hit the stumps, even while watching the replay: Gill on Hardik's freak dismissal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Didn't think that the ball hit the stumps, even while watching the replay: Gill on Hardik's freak dismissal

News

Athiya Shetty blushes after photographers ask her ‘shaadi kab hai?’

Technology

YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s winner photos with trophy go viral

Technology

Fintech startups in India raised $5.65 bn in 2022, a 47% drop from 2021

Technology

Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally

News

Marathi film 'Ghaath' set to have world premiere at Berlinale

Sports

Main focus was to be there for the team and score as many runs as possible: Shubman Gill

News

Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years

News

Drake's hairstyle inspires Rohit Suchanti for his new look

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

Technology

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Technology

NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

News

Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in 'Berlin' they have that

Sports

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

Technology

Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in US trial

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US