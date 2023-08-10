scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISL has played a huge part in helping Indian national football team take giant leap, says Rohit Sharma

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma praised the Indian Super League (ISL) for helping the national football team take giant strides in world football.

The 36-year-old said that he sees a lot of confidence amongst the Blue Tigers and backed them to perform well in a busy international footballing season ahead.

“They have taken a giant leap in where they are at this moment, ” said Rohit about the Indian football team, during an event here.

The ISL has played a huge part in that. The most important thing is for people to get exposure. Even for us in cricket, when the emergence of IPL happened, a lot of our local players got exposure playing with international stars. That is what the leagues in India are doing,” he added.

The Indian national team has been on a roll recently, winning multiple multi-nation tournaments which started in the form of them emerging victorious in Intercontinental Cup in Odisha in June. They followed it up with an emphatic triumph in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) in Bengaluru in July.

Going ahead, the Sunil Chhetri-led side is eyeing impressive performances in the Asian Games and the AFC Asian Cup that will take place early next year.

Rohit quipped that he would love to see the Indian team compete against some of the top European sides in the future.

“I would love for them to play against one of the top European teams and go neck-to-neck. Whenever I see them play, they look quite confident. Definitely, they have got a lot of skills as well. It is just about exposure. The more and more exposure they get by playing in Europe and other parts of the world, they are only going to get better,” the Indian skipper was quoted as saying in a media release.

The Indian national football team is set to participate in the King’s Cup in Thailand prior to the Asian Games in September-October.

On the other hand, Rohit will be leading the Men in Blue in the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s ODI World Cup that will be held from October 5-November 19 in India.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting, Odisha FC face must-win games in group stage (Preview)
Next article
Ayushmann on 'Dream Girl 2': 'It's too difficult to play a woman'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann on 'Dream Girl 2': 'It's too difficult to play a woman'

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting, Odisha FC face must-win games in group stage (Preview)

News

Beyonce's handsome bodyguard sends fans into frenzy with shirtless pics

Technology

RBI’s user friend technology focus on UPI in move towards cashless economy

Technology

Google announces eSignature beta for Docs, Drive

News

When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming 'Akelli'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha, Anunay Sood to engage in jolly banter

News

Alia: 'We come from a school of thought that woman-led action film won't do well'

Sports

BWF World C'ships draw: Sindhu, Chirag-Satwik get first-round bye; unseeded Srikanth to open against Nishimoto

News

Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

Sports

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner joins Somerset for last three games of County Championship

Sports

Franck Kessie leaves FC Barcelona to join Al-Ahli

Technology

WHO designates 'Eris' Covid strain 'variant of interest' as cases rise globally

News

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Animal’: ‘It’s very different, something I’d have never imagined myself doing’

Review

Movie Review | Jailer | A Rajinikanth entertainer

Technology

India's e-commerce industry witness 26% order volume growth in FY23: Report

Sports

Umran Malik is very young and has lot of years ahead of him, says Brian Lara

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ro Lain De Song Lyrics starring  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US