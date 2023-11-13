scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Israel Basketball Super League to resume in late November

The Israeli Basketball Super League, which was suspended on October 7 due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, will resume on November 25.

By Agency News Desk
Israel Basketball Super League to resume in late November _pic courtesy news agency
Israel Basketball Super League to resume in late November _pic courtesy news agency

Jerusalem, Nov 13 (IANS) The Israeli Basketball Super League, which was suspended on October 7 due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, will resume on November 25.

The decision was announced Sunday by the Israeli Basketball Super League Administration (BSL), which stated that the games will be held in the teams’ home arenas unless this is impossible due to updated instructions from Israel’s Home Front Command, reports Xinhua

Due to the security situation, the BSL also decided that there would be no limit on the number of foreign player transfers throughout the season.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, many foreign players have left their Israeli teams.

–IANS

bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lithuania edges Poland in women's EuroBasket qualifier
Next article
Premier League: Chelsea and Manchester City share spoils in 8-goal thriller
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US