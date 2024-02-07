HomeWorldSports

ISSF World Cup Rabat: Three Indian trap shooters miss qualification mark by a point

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) One more hit and three Indian Trap shooters would have been in the reckoning for a top-six finals berth but it was not to be on day two of the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco

Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Zoravar Sandhu shot scores of 118 to finish 16th and 19th respectively in the Men’s Trap qualifiers. The shoot-off mark for the sixth and final spot was 119.

In Women’s Trap, Rajeshwari Kumari shot 113 to finish eighth where the sixth qualifying spot went at 114, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed on Wednesday.

All six Indians therefore bowed out of medal contention in both events. Bhavya Tripathi (109) finished 17th while Manish Keer (106) was 22nd. Prhtiviraj Tondaiman, the third Indian in contention in the Men’s Trap was even further back in 57th with a score of 114.

