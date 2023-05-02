scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'It was a little stepping stone further down the track', says Hazlewood on his impressive comeback after injury

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood expressed satisfaction on returning to action after being on the sidelines for a few months due to injury and said that his impressive comeback marked progress towards a bigger goal.

Hazelwood sustained an Achilles injury during a Test match in Sydney in January and has since not featured in any format of the game.

The Australian was initially selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India but was headed back home midway through the series to continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint.

The pacer returned to the bowling crease for his IPL side RCB for their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. He bowled three excellent overs to see the visitors win by 18 runs despite posting just 126/9.

Bowling in the power play before returning at the death Hazlewood took 2/15 as LSG were bowled out for 108, 18 runs short of the target.

“The body’s feeling pretty good. It was nice to have a hit out in the middle. It’s just so different playing in a game compared to training. The Achilles is feeling pretty good. Obviously only bowled three overs and fielded the 20, so tonight was a little stepping stone further down the track,” Hazlewood said in a post-match press conference.

Hazlewood further stated that the initial wicket by Mohammed Siraj helped to swing the momentum in their favor, which was then further capitalized on by the other bowlers adding that the nature of the pitch kept RCB in the game.

“It started in Siraj’s first over. I think a wicket and one run offered. It was a great start and we sort of jumped on the back of that. I think at half-time we knew we were still in the game; it was a tough wicket to bat on.

“We knew that we had to bowl them out to win the game. If they had seven-eight batters bat the 20 overs, they were going to get 130 runs. It was all about attacking and taking wickets. It was a great combined effort from every bowler,” the Australian said.

Defending the low score, Siraj sent back Kyle Mayers for a duck in the first over. LSG failed to recover from the early blow as they suffered a collapse and were bowled out for 108.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple's savings account draws nearly $1 bn in deposits in just 4 days
Next article
Met Gala 2023: Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in blooming white gown
This May Also Interest You
Fashion & Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in blooming white gown

Technology

Apple's savings account draws nearly $1 bn in deposits in just 4 days

Technology

5 years of realme: A journey of innovation & empowerment

Technology

Food-tech startup Pluckk acquires 100% stake in Meal Kit brand KOOK

News

Salman Khan, SRK to start shooting for 'Tiger 3' on May 8

News

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' leaked on Twitter, gets reportedly over nine million views

News

Kendall Jenner bares butt, Lil Nas X only wears thong at Met Gala 2023

Fashion & Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid looks glamorous in black corset gown; Fans call her hot

Sports

'Everything we see is a perspective..': Kohli's drops cryptic post after altercation with Gambhir

Sports

'That's a sweet win boys': Kohli applauds team as RCB's thrilling win in Lucknow sets dressing room on fire

Technology

US court dismisses DoJ case against Cyient executive

News

Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role

News

Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinning in black

Technology

Redmi 12C: Effortless performance, industry-leading display in a budget

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt looks like an angel in a white gown embellished with pearls

Technology

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally

Sports

Belgian Brecel crowned Snooker World Champion

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US