It was something that I didn't expect coming here, sometimes that happens: Travis Head on Nagpur Test exclusion

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Australia’s middle-order batter Travis Head said being dropped for the opening Test against India was something which he didn’t expect. He added that he was ready to play anywhere in the line-up after being recalled for the second Test in New Delhi.

Left-handed Head was left out of Australia’s playing eleven for the first Test of the four-match series in Nagpur after his previous struggles against spin on the tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year, a move which was heavily criticised by former players like the legendary Steve Waugh.

“It was as simple as that, I didn’t get an opportunity. It was something that I didn’t expect coming here, sometimes that happens. The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a really strong relationship with them.”

“I think that’s what made the conversations (go) the way they went because there’s respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions. And I woke up the next morning and I’m still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do … I still feel like I’m in a great space. It’s just one week that didn’t go my way,” said Head ahead of the Australia Test team flying out to Indore ahead of the third Test starting March 1.

Back in the eleven to bat at five in the first innings in New Delhi, Head then opened the batting when David Warner was ruled out mid-way due to concussion. Head was attacking in his approach, making a quick 43 off 46 balls before his fall in the opening over on day three began an Australian batting implosion, crashing to 113 all out, which India chased down with six wickets in hand.

“I didn’t come here expecting to be opening the batting last innings, but, whether it’s opening the batting, coming in at five, I’ve got to find a way to do both of them if needed for the team. I’ll put my head down, stick my butt out and try and do the best I can for the team,” he added.

Head elaborated on his attacking approach in Tests, pointing out that the formula has improved his defensive play too. “Sri Lanka especially, when it was more spin-friendly than Pakistan, I found myself sitting on the crease a little bit and probably looking more to defend and then waiting to attack.”

“Instead here, where I’ve come with the approach of ‘I want to attack first and defend second’. I think when I do that in my game naturally, I’ve looked to attack, my feet move better, I’m in better positions and I defend the ball better.”

“In times of trying to find runs or feeling out of form, sometimes you’ve got a defensive mindset, and sometimes it’s easy to go the other way. It’s a balancing act in your whole career. I’ve ebbed and flowed – one (approach) is ultra-aggressive, the next one is defensive, it’s the game situation, it’s everything.”

“But my general mindset has been more aggressive over the last 12-18 months and I think that’s put me in better stead with the way I’ve moved my feet and defended.”

