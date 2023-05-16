scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Italian open: Rybakina advances to quarterfinals; Swiatek, Vekic rained out

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 16 (IANS) World No. 6 Elena Rybakina advanced to her first Italian open quarterfinal after defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3, here.

The reigning Wimbledon champion will face either two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek or No.24 Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Swiatek and Vekic were set to face off in the Monday night match on Court Centrale, but the match was canceled due to rain. The Round of 16 between Paula Badosa and Karolina Muchova was also canceled. Both matches are scheduled for Tuesday.

Swiatek and Vekic will play the third match on Centrale, not before 1:30 p.m. (Local time). Badosa and Muchova will play the fourth match on Court Pietrangeli, not before 3:00 p.m.

Rome has been a surprising salve for Rybakina’s slow start to the clay-court season. The Indian Wells champion was forced to retire in Stuttgart due to a back injury and was knocked out of Madrid in the third round by Anna Kalinskaya.

“Coming here I didn’t expect much because unfortunately Rome for me is the worst for my allergies,” Rybakina said, referring to the heavy pollen associated with the tournament.

“I’m happy that I’m managing to win and get these matches,” she added.

Facing Vondrousova for a second time in her career, Rybakina overpowered the crafty Czech to level their head-to-head to 1-1. Rybakina hit 28 winners to Vondrousova’s 13 and broke the 2019 French Open finalist five times.

Rybakina now awaits the winner between No.1 Swiatek and Vekic. A match against Swiatek would be the third between the pair this season, with Rybakina having won all four sets they played. Those wins came on the hard courts at the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

The 23-year old Rybakina acknowledged a change in surface to Swiatek’s favored clay could change the equation of their match-up.

“I think it changes it a lot. It’s more rallies, it’s more physical, she has more time, I have more time. It’s going to be a tough one for sure. I think it’s much different than the hard courts for sure,” Rybakina said.

“I’m not expecting much. If Iga wins, or against Donna, for me it’s a practice. I’m taking it this way. Hopefully, it will help me perform at the French Open,” she added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SRK says he had no money after buying Mannat, so he turned to Gauri for the refurb
Next article
Musk loses appeal, must consult lawyers to post certain Tesla-related tweets
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ZestMoney founders quit as fintech startup fails to raise capital

Technology

Musk loses appeal, must consult lawyers to post certain Tesla-related tweets

News

SRK says he had no money after buying Mannat, so he turned to Gauri for the refurb

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Was a very emotional moment for me', says Gavaskar on taking Dhoni's autograph on his shirt

News

We will bring to book those into drugs in Malayalam film industry: Kerala Police

Technology

Amazon to develop new 'The Lord of the Rings' MMO game

Health & Lifestyle

U.P NOW HOLDS SECOND POSITION IN GI TAGGED PRODUCTS</p><p>UP now holds second position in GI tagged products

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers are very close to my heart, says Hardik after GT qualify for playoffs

Technology

iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace

Sports

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's ton; Shami, Mohit's four-fer power GT to Playoffs with 34-run win over SRH

Sports

Champions League: No major injury problems for Real Madrid ahead of semifinal clash with Man City

Sports

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform Grassroots football in India

Technology

Europe okays Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of gaming giant Activision

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala versus Odisha headlines in quarterfinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar's fifer restricts GT to 188/8 after Gill's maiden ton

Sports

IPL 2023: With next generation coming in, current players might not be in T20 scheme of things, says Aakash Chopra

Sports

Bundesliga: Pragmatic Union Berlin likely to end up in Champions League

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US