scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

It's 6 out of 10 as Real Madrid end U.S. tour with another defeat, says Ancelotti

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, Aug 3 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his side’s pre-season tour of the USA had brought mixed results and performances.

Speaking after his side closed their American visit with a 3-1 defeat against Juventus in Orlando of Florida, Ancelotti said there was work to be done before they kick off their La Liga campaign away to Athletic Club Bilbao on August 12.

Vinicius Jr’s excellent goal was not enough in Orlando as Juventus took advantage of defensive lapses to assure a win that follows a 3-0 defeat to FC Barcelona last Saturday, reports Xinhua.

The result means La Liga giants Real Madrid have two wins and two defeats from their four matches after beating AC Milan and Manchester United (3-2 and 2-0) and losing to Barca and Juventus and the coach wasn’t happy that his side conceded eight goals in those four games.

“It’s true we need to improve in defense because we have conceded a lot of goals,” commented Ancelotti after the Juventus game. We have changed our system slightly and we are finding it difficult, but it is something we will work on,” he assured.

The Italian added that it wasn’t unusual for sides to be far from their best in pre-season.”It’s normal because the players aren’t fresh, there has been a lot of travelling and we are tired, but it’s the start of the season and I’m not worried. I’ll give our pre-season six out of 10,” commented Ancelotti.

–IANS

bsk

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rakesh Roshan had envisioned 'Koi…Mil Gaya' as a 'solo' film
Next article
Aakash Chopra cheers for Indian Blind Cricket Teams ahead of World Games 2023 in Birmingham
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam start 4-Nation Para-Badminton International tournament with wins

Sports

Captains, vice-captains of Indian Blind Cricket teams announced for IBSA World Games, Birmingham 2023

News

Alia Bhatt says sudden transition to full English in 'Heart of Stone' was weird

Sports

Aakash Chopra cheers for Indian Blind Cricket Teams ahead of World Games 2023 in Birmingham

News

Rakesh Roshan had envisioned 'Koi…Mil Gaya' as a 'solo' film

Technology

Users can soon stream Xbox gameplay directly to Discord

News

Sunny on her 2016 infamous interview: 'The whole journey of that entire experience made it a low'

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Heart Throb Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons

Sports

AIFF appoints Clifford Miranda as head coach of India U23 team for Asian Cup qualifiers

Technology

Workers less productive, more likely to make typos in afternoon: Study

Sports

Moeen Ali confirms not being part of England’s Test tour of India despite McCullum’s plea

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Kudmayi Song Lyrics starrring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Gwyneth Paltrow is on a social media hiatus to 'work on being present'

News

Kerala Film awards row: AIYF seeks probe by external agency

News

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for stalking

News

Aerosmith dish out Farewell Tour tickets at exorbitant price, fans upset

Sports

Football: Lionel Messi sends Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US