It's 6 out of 10 as Real Madrid end U.S. tour with another defeat, says Ancelotti

Madrid, Aug 3 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted his side’s pre-season tour of the USA had brought mixed results and performances.

Speaking after his side closed their American visit with a 3-1 defeat against Juventus in Orlando of Florida, Ancelotti said there was work to be done before they kick off their La Liga campaign away to Athletic Club Bilbao on August 12.

Vinicius Jr’s excellent goal was not enough in Orlando as Juventus took advantage of defensive lapses to assure a win that follows a 3-0 defeat to FC Barcelona last Saturday, reports Xinhua.

The result means La Liga giants Real Madrid have two wins and two defeats from their four matches after beating AC Milan and Manchester United (3-2 and 2-0) and losing to Barca and Juventus and the coach wasn’t happy that his side conceded eight goals in those four games.

“It’s true we need to improve in defense because we have conceded a lot of goals,” commented Ancelotti after the Juventus game. We have changed our system slightly and we are finding it difficult, but it is something we will work on,” he assured.

The Italian added that it wasn’t unusual for sides to be far from their best in pre-season.”It’s normal because the players aren’t fresh, there has been a lot of travelling and we are tired, but it’s the start of the season and I’m not worried. I’ll give our pre-season six out of 10,” commented Ancelotti.

–IANS

bsk