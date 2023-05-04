scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC held to 0-0 draw by Misaka United

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC’s 21-match winning streak in the Indian Womens League came to an end on Thursday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Misaka United FC at the TransStadia, here.

The Malabarians, however, remain firmly at the top of Group A with 10 points to their name, followed by East Bengal, who scored a comfortable 4-2 victory against Mumbai Knights FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium on Thursday, to move to the second spot in Group A with nine points to their name.

The two-time IWL champions have won all their matches in the 2019-20 and the 2021-22 seasons of the IWL, followed by victories in their first three matches on the 2022-23 season against East Bengal (8-2), Sports Odisha (8-1), and HOPS FC (3-0), before the stalemate against Misaka United.

Misaka’s Malaysian goalkeeper Nurul Mazlan was named the Player of the Match after a stellar performance between the sticks. The last time Gokulam Kerala lost a Hero IWL match was in the semi-final of the 2018-19 season against Manipur Police (2-4), in a game where Ngangom Bala Devi netted four goals.

Narrow victory for Sports Odisha

Sports Odisha edged Mata Rukmani 1-0 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. After this win, Sports Odisha have climbed the Group A table and are now within touching distance of the summit, being just a solitary point behind leaders Gokulam Kerala.

In the 54th minute, Manisha Naik finally succeeded in giving her side a 1-0 lead. The forward crept in between two Mata Rukmani defenders and finished off a brilliant cross from the left flank by Nisha. Naik also earned the Player of the Match award for her resilient performance in the attack.

Convincing win for East Bengal

In the other game on Thursday, midfielder Rimpa Haldar was the star of the show for East Bengal, scoring a brace in the Red and Gold Brigade’s 4-2 victory against Mumbai Knights.

Mousumi Murmu and Tulsi Hembram netted one each for the Kolkata giants, while captain Priyanka and substitute Namrata Thakur scored one each for the Mumbai outfit to pull two goals back in the second half.

HOPS put six past Kahaani

In a high-scoring match at the TransStadia, HOPS FC registered a huge 6-0 win over Kahaani FC. The victory for HOPS means they climb the table by one position, with six points accumulated over four games.

The team from New Delhi had four different goalscorers on the day with Renu Rani and Tannu both scoring braces. Santosh and substitute Kajal also netted a goal apiece. Santosh was named the Player of the Match.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rare throat cancer surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Next article
World Boxing C'ships: Narender storms into pre-quarters; Govind, Deepak move to next round, Shiva bows out (2nd ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Boxing C'ships: Narender storms into pre-quarters; Govind, Deepak move to next round, Shiva bows out (2nd ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Rare throat cancer surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Health & Lifestyle

National Medical Devices Policy should benefit consumers: AiMeD

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH's disciplined bowling effort keep KKR to 171/9

Technology

Doctors save preterm baby born without enough oxygen

Sports

Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath to launch logo, mascot of Khelo India University Games 2022

Sports

World Boxing Championships: Narender storms into pre-quarters, Govind and Deepak also move to next round (ld)

News

Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series 'The Night Manager' drops on June 30

Technology

Fortnite now available on Fire TV, Amazon Luna

News

Ridhi Dogra: 'Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor'

Technology

Tata Electronics to become a key Apple player after Wistron's iPhone plant acquisition

News

June marriage set for Sunny Deol's son Karan with Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter (Ld)

News

Two jackfruits & a cop: Guneet Monga's 'Kathal' promises to be a quirky comedy

Sports

IPL 2023: Performances of Ishant, Mohit, Amit, Piyush show experience cannot be brought from anywhere, says RP Singh

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say 'yes' to 'Kathal'

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac announces list of 41 players for Bhubaneswar camp

Health & Lifestyle

NGT fines NCL Rs 10 cr for unscientific storing of 1.5 lakh tonnes coal in UP

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US