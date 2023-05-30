scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jadeja has done something only Sir Ravi Jadeja could do: Raina after CSK's triumph

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings turned on the heat in the rain-curtailed IPL 2023 final to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a game that concluded at 01.35 am on Tuesday morning.

This was the fifth title win for the MS Dhoni-led side and they are now tied with Mumbai Indians as the most successful outfit in the tournament over the past 16 seasons.

The Titans had put up a stiff 214/4 in their 20 overs thanks largely to a hurricane 96 runs (47b) by Sai Sudharsan and a spirited 54 runs (39b) by wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Just when CSK had got their chase underway, the rains came pelting down leading to a stoppage of over two hours. The game resumed at 12.10 am with a revised target of 171 in 15 overs, and CSK were off to a fine start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) putting on 74.

However, in the 15th and final over, CSK found themselves on the edge, needing 10 runs off the last two balls. That’s when the vastly experienced Ravindra Jadeja swung the game in his team’s favour, hitting medium pacer Mohit Sharma for a six and a four.

Post CSK’s triumph, JioCinema IPL expert Suresh Raina, said: “I am very happy that Ravindra Jadeja got to hit the winning shot. The way he has been wanting to help the team to wins, hitting a six and a four after amazing dot balls from Mohit Sharma. I think this was sensational. You could see MS Dhoni hugging Jadeja in the dressing room. This is a massive moment, all of India was cheering them on. JioCinema was covering them, even the ground was yellow. Ravindra Jadeja has done something only sir Ravi Jadeja would!”

Another JioCinema IPL expert AB de Villiers said: “The best tournament I’ve seen of the IPL. We’ve had so many close finishes and this was just the perfect finish. To go to the last ball on the final day of the TATA IPL 2023. I’m happy. I know the cricket lovers out there had a lot of fun, and we had a lot of fun too.”

Speaking about Dhoni, Robin Uthappa said: “Look at where he’s in his career. He’s at the far end, so he’s really looking to enjoy himself and enjoy every moment that he experiences. That’s precisely what he’s doing. I don’t think he’s thinking about retirement at the moment. I think he’ll take his time, think about everything, soak everything in, and like you said earlier in the tournament, he’ll make a decision six to seven months from now.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Everyone wants to win a Medal for the country, I am no different,' says Mumtaz Khan ahead of Women's Jr Asia Cup
Next article
Tea, chia seeds, apples & dark chocolate may keep age-related memory loss at bay
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US