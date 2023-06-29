scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jamshedpur FC release four foreign players including Dylan Fox, Rafael Crivellaro

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced the release of four foreign players — defender Dylan Fox, midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, and forwards Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas — from their squad .

“GO WELL, LADS! As we bid farewell to our foreign stars today, we would like to thank them for their immense contribution to the Men of Steel! Wishing you the very best for your future!,” said Jamshedpur FC in a tweet.

Thomas and Sawyer joined the club prior to the start of the 2022-23 season whereas Crivellaro and Fox joined midway through the season in the winter transfer window.

A debutant in the ISL, Thomas made 21 appearances for the Men of Steel and managed to score twice across the ISL and the Super Cup. Under head coach Aidy Boothroyd, the 32-year-old was deployed in multiple positions right from a centre-forward to a central midfielder owing to his versatility.

Having played the majority of his footballing career in Australia, Sawyer too made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur FC. The forward played 22 matches for the Men of Steel and had 10 goal contributions comprising five goals and five assists in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Crivellaro played a decisive role in Chennaiyin FC’s incredible run-up to the final in the 2019-20 season following which he made the move to Jamshedpur FC in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian marked his presence under Boothroyd with two goals and four assists across 13 appearances for his side in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Dylan Fox arrived at Jamshedpur FC after plying his trade for FC Goa in the previous season. Brought in as a reinforcement at the back, Fox didn’t feature in a single game for the Men of Steel in the 2022-23 season.

The foreign quartet join the likes of Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, and Laldinliana Renthlei in the latest line of departures.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taaruk Raina says India being country of fables, epics makes it perfect for audio storytelling
This May Also Interest You
News

Taaruk Raina says India being country of fables, epics makes it perfect for audio storytelling

News

Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault

News

Kangana Ranaut now issues a spooky warning!

News

Liam Neeson to hit the big screen with new action-thriller 'Retribution'

News

NTR Jr responds to invite to join the Academy, says it’s 'proud' moment for ‘RRR’ family

News

Kanye West accused of anti-Semitic remarks, now by former business partner

News

‘College Romance 4’ trailer is all about self-discovery, friendship, steps to adulthood

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dushmantha Chameera to miss rest of tournament due to shoulder injury

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat

Technology

NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report

News

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

News

Krutika Desai roped in to play lead character Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’

News

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

Technology

Finding it hard to score in maths? Combining it with music may help

Sports

FIFA Rankings: India move up by one spot, reach top 100 for first time in five years

Technology

Study explains why humans fall for lies and conspiracies

Sports

Ex-India cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to join politics, touring A.P. to understand local issues

News

CBFC sets record straight on '72 Hoorain' trailer; says reports are 'misleading'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US