scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo (Japan), July 27 (IANS) India’s top men’s singles players, Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy, along with the in-form doubles combine of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Thursday, while the women’s doubles combine of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out.

The 21-year-old Sen, currently ranked 13th in World Rankings, Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-14, 21-16 in a 50-minute encounter in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event with a total prize fund of USD 800,000.

Prannoy got the better of compatriot and former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth in three games, storming back from a game deficit to win 19-21, 21-9, 21-9 in 57 minutes.

In men’s doubles, Satwik and Chirag, who won the Korea Open last week, also advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denmark’s Jepp Bay and Lasse Molhedge 21-17, 21-11.

However, India suffered a setback as the top women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand lost to the World No.7 pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida from Japan, 21-23, 19-21 in just under an hour.

Playing on Court 1 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Lakshya Sen took an early lead in the first game and opened up a 5-1 lead. Though his Japanese opponent reduced the margin to 7-5, Sen won the next five points in a row to extend it to 12-5. Tsuneyama again fought back to cut down the lead to 16-14, the Indian shuttler won five consecutive points to win the game.

The second game was closer as the players went neck-and-neck till 6-6 before Sen surged ahead to 10-7. Tsuneyama reduced the margin to 12-11 as they fought hard for each point till 16-16 before Lakshya won the next five points to win the game and match in 50 minutes.

Lakshya Sen will now take on Koki Watanabe of Japan for a place in the semifinals. Watanabe defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong 21-17, 21-14.

In the other men’s singles quarterfinal played on Court 3, Prannoy jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first game, but Srikanth reduced it to 5-5 and edged ahead 7-5. The lead changed hands again with Prannoy going ahead 9-7. They went neck and neck till 19-all before Srikanth went on to win 21-19.

But things took a drastic turn in the second game as Prannoy dominated it taking an early lead, winning five points in a row. From 12-5, Prannoy won seven consecutive points to take a commanding 19-5 lead and went on to win it 21-9. Things were not much different as Prannoy won five consecutive points around the midway stage and maintained his upper hand to go on to win the match.

On the adjacent Court 2, Satwik and Chirag opened a 5-2 lead in the first game and maintained the edge and they went ahead 10-6 soon. The Danes levelled scores at 12-12 and the two pairs went neck and neck till 15-14 before the Indians surged ahead to 19-14 and went on to win the game 21-17.

In the second game, the Danish players opened a 5-2 lead, but the Indians caught up with them at 5-5 before opening a 9-5 lead winning seven points in a row. From 11-8, Satwik and Chirag claimed the next six points to open up a 17-8 lead and went on to win the game 21-11.

India’s top women’s singles player, P.V Sindhu crashed out of the Japan Open on Wednesday, losing to China’s Zhang Yi Man 13-21, 13-21.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Safed' teaser: A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard
Next article
Story of infamous outlaw Veerappan to be showcased in 'The Hunt for Veerappan'
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

OMG 2 – Har Har Mahadev Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

News

Story of infamous outlaw Veerappan to be showcased in 'The Hunt for Veerappan'

News

'Safed' teaser: A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard

News

After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation

News

Courteney Cox enjoys dinner date with longtime partner Johnny McDaid

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Team C contestants fight each other to sell max number of toys for 'Ticket To Finale'

Technology

Video game developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

News

Raghav Juyal says working with 'Yudhra' director was a master class in suspense, action

Sports

Mohd Siraj returns home after being rested for West Indies ODIs to manage workload: Report

News

Sinead O'Connor, known for evocative voice & activism, passes away at 56

Sports

Hockey India announces 20-member junior men’s team for Germany 4-Nation event

Technology

Yoga may help older women at risk for Alzheimer's: Study

Technology

ISRO conducts hot tests on Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion Systems

News

Tupac Shakur's custom ring sold for Rs 8.20 crore at auction

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says, ‘Muje Avinash Sachdev mein interest hain’; Jiya Shankar replies saying, ‘Mera dil tod diya tune’

News

Bo Goldman, screenwriter for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, passes away at 90

Technology

Tech startup Wiom raises Rs 140 cr to make unlimited internet affordable

News

Ameesha Patel says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US