scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri ousted

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo (Japan), July 27 (IANS) India’s former World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Thursday, beating Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in straight games in a second-round clash here.

The 21-year-old Sen, currently ranked 13th in World Rankings, defeated Tsuneyama 21-14, 21-16 in a 50-minute encounter in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event which has a total prize fund of USD 800,000.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Korea Open last week, also advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denmark’s pair of Jepp Bay and Lasse Molhedge 21-17, 21-11 in straight sets.

However, India suffered a setback as the top women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand lost to the World No.7 pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida from Japan, 21-23, 19-21 in just under an hour.

Playing on Court 1 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Lakshya Sen took an early lead in the first game and opened up a 5-1 lead. Though his Japanese opponent reduced the margin to 7-5, Sen won the next five points in a row to extend it to 12-5. Tsuneyama again fought back to cut down the lead to 16-14, the Indian shuttler won five consecutive points to win the game.

The second game was closer as the players went neck-and-neck till 6-6 before Sen surged ahead to 10-7. Tsuneyama reduced the margin to 12-11 as they fought hard for each point till 16-16 before Lakshya won the next five points to win the game and match in 50 minutes.

On the adjacent Court 2, Satwik and Chirag opened a 5-2 lead in the first game and maintained the edge and they went ahead 10-6 soon. The Danes levelled scores at 12-12 and the two pairs went neck and neck till 15-14 before the Indians surged ahead to 19-14 and went on to win the game 21-17.

In the second game, the Danes opened a 5-2 lead, but the Indians caught up with them at 5-5 before opening a 9-5 lead winning seven points in a row. From 11-8, Satwik and Chirag claimed the next six points to open up a 17-8 lead and went on to win the game 21-11.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in 'Barbie' sequel
Next article
Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace

News

Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in 'Barbie' sequel

News

Big B trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet; netizens say ‘Ask this in KBC’

Technology

AstroTalk has democratised online astrology services in India: Founder

News

Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'

News

Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw

Technology

realme C53 revolutionises entry-level smartphones with Unisoc T612 chipset

Sports

Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

Sports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Technology

Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

News

Telugu cult blockbuster 'Baby’ surpasses lifetime collections of 'Arjun Reddy'

Technology

Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register easy win against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Pre-booking for 'Make in India' foldables begins in India with cool pricing, attractive offers

Sports

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers sail into second round at Japan Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US