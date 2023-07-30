scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) Olympic badminton champion Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen beat Indonesian Jonatan Christie to bag the men’s singles title while Korean star An Se-young outplayed He Bing Jiao of China to win the women’s singles crown at the Japan Open, here on Sunday.

World number one Axelsen, who recently retained his European title in Poland, registered a 21-7, 21-18 win over Christie, to win his third BWF title of the year.

In the women’s singles, world number two Se Young continued her superb form this season and outshined world no.5 Chinese shuttler 21-15, 21-11 to claim the top spot on the podium.

The Korean has been in terrific form this year, participating in ten tournaments. Out of those, she has reached the finals in nine, securing victory in seven.

In the men’s doubles, reigning Olympic champions duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Li defeated fifth-seeded local pair Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 21-19, 21-13 to win the title.

In the women’s doubles, fourth seed Korean combination of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong stunned top seed Chinese Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 21-17, 21-14 in the final.

On the other hand, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist mixed doubles Japanese pair of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino defeated the Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 17-21, 21-16, 21-15 to clinch up the title.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood
Next article
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

News

Helen Flanagan told to 'cover up or leave' restaurant over bikini issue

Technology

Adobe Photoshop's new AI feature to let users seamlessly expand, resize any image

News

Margot Robbie treats friends to a lavish holiday

Sports

'Dedication, Spirit, Fun and longevity…': Michael Vaughan hails Broad after pacer announces retirement

News

Cardi B throws mike from stage as fans throw drinks on her

News

Hollywood sex is kosher: Indian sentiments matter not (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer's face painted on it

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US