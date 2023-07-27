scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has revealed that star pacer Jofra Archer is “on course” to be fit for this year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Archer played a key role in helping England to a first World Cup title in 2019, with the right-arm pacer claiming 20 wickets in the tournament to be among the leading wicket-takers, before playing a key role in the Ashes series with Australia later that summer.

But the 28-year-old fast bowler has been battling injuries for much of the last few years, having several elbow surgeries and a stress fracture of the back.

Farbrace, who coaches Archer at County side Sussex and played a key role in England’s white-ball setup before their World Cup success in 2019, said the towering quick is recovering well and likely to feature at this year’s tournament in India.

“He is going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup, which is fantastic news,” Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Archer most recently featured for his country in white-ball tours of South Africa and Bangladesh at the start of this year until a back injury flared up in May that caused him to miss the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

However, Farbrace believes if Archer is to brush off his ongoing injury concerns and remain fit in the future then England must plot a path that helps him maintain his fitness.

“He is going nicely. I think England will need to work out how to get the best out of him over the next few years if he is to go to that next Ashes series (in 2025),” Farbrace said.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Japan Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri ousted
Next article
Microsoft to roll out new Xbox Home UI
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Power outage causes NASA to briefly lose contact with ISS: Report

Technology

Microsoft to roll out new Xbox Home UI

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri ousted

News

Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in 'Barbie' sequel

News

Big B trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet; netizens say ‘Ask this in KBC’

Technology

AstroTalk has democratised online astrology services in India: Founder

News

Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'

News

Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw

Technology

realme C53 revolutionises entry-level smartphones with Unisoc T612 chipset

Sports

Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

Sports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Technology

Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

News

Telugu cult blockbuster 'Baby’ surpasses lifetime collections of 'Arjun Reddy'

Technology

Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register easy win against Cape Town Samp Army

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US