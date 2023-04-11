scorecardresearch
Jorge Almiron takes charge of Boca Juniors

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, April 11 (IANS) Manager Jorge Almiron vowed to return Boca Juniors to the top of Argentinian football after taking charge of the Buenos Aires giants.

The 51-year-old replaces Mariano Herron, who had filled the role on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Hugo Ibarra on March 28, a Xinhua report said.

“I know we are going to pick ourselves up and improve the way we play,” Almiron told a news conference on Monday.

“We understand that we will be judged on our results. We need to win to gain confidence and peace of mind and in that respect, our goal is to improve with each match.”

Boca are currently 12th in Argentina’s Primera Division standings with just 14 points from 10 games so far, 10 points behind leaders and bitter rivals River Plate.

Almiron gave few details about the way he wants his team to play but said he would not be held hostage to one particular style.

“I have an idea, but I have players with different characteristics and I have to adapt to that, it’s important to adapt to the situation,” he said.

Almiron had been out of work since parting with Spain’s Elche last November. His first match in the Boca dugout will be an away clash against San Lorenzo on Wednesday.

–IANS

ak/

IPL 2023: Lack of crucial batting partnerships hurting Mumbai Indians, says Sunil Gavaskar
IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held
