Jr Women’s Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, SAI Shakti, Har Academy win pool matches

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, SAI Shakti, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, Har Hockey Academy, SAI Bal and Salute Hockey Academy won their respective Pool games on Day 2 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase-1) 2023 here on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 14-0 in a Pool-A match. Captain Kirti (10’) opened the scoring for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy followed by goals by Sakshi (3’, 6’), Khushi (8’, 12’, 38’, 59’), Diya (13’), Saniya (26’), Ekta (28’, 32’), Kajal (35’), Manjinder (49’), and Diksha (60’).

In the second match, SAI Shakti beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 25-0 in another Pool-A match. Their outstanding win came through goals scored by captain Puja Sahoo (15’, 42’), Sukhveer Kaur (1’, 6’, 39’, 46’), Monika Tirkey (8’, 17’), Kanika Siwach (10’, 18’, 31’, 45’, 53’), Manisha (12’, 23’, 24’), Lalrinpuii (19’, 47’, 50’), Kiranpreet Kaur (25’, 41’, 59’), F. Lalbiaksiami (27’), and Priyanka Dogra (29’, 51’).

The third match saw the Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy beat Citizen XI 3-1 in Pool A. Sejal Diyora (26’), Bhumika Jograjiya (36’), and Anjali Vankar (44’) scored to put Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy in a commanding position. Meanwhile, Nandini Yadav (49’) scored for Citizen XI in the fourth quarter of the game but it was too late for a comeback.

In the fourth match, Har Hockey Academy defeated Republican Sports Club 5-0. Their straightforward win came via goals scored by Pooja Malik (1’), Bhateri (21’), Seema Rani (34’), Sukhpreet Kaur (45’), and Ishika (51’).

In the fifth match, SAI Bal emerged victorious 4-2 against Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in a Pool B match. The goal scorers for SAI Bal were Himanshi Gawande (7’, 37’), Dewgi Kandir (45’), and Ashima Rout (49’). Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy players Namneet Kaur (26’), and Pawanpreet Kaur (33’) managed to score two goals for their team but could not win the match.

In the last match of the day, Salute Hockey Academy won 9-0 against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in a Pool B match. Salute Hockey Academy Bhai emerged triumphant after goals scored by captain Khushi (57’), Himanshi (12’, 21’, 40’), Alka (30’), Rekha (45’), Komal (46’), Manat (50’), and Vanshika (56’).

Earlier, in the last match on Sunday, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy 18-0 in their Pool B match. Their commanding victory was courtesy of goals scored by Namneet Kaur (2’, 32’, 47’, 53’), Sweena Rani (3’, 7’, 24’, 35’), Pawanpreet Kaur (3’, 38’, 48’), Sukhdeep Kaur (6’), Kamaldeep Kaur (9’, 57’), Harleen Kaur (12’, 54’, 58’), and Khushpreet Kaur (45’).

–IANS

bsk