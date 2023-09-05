Junior Boys NFC: Maharashtra rally from goal deficit to beat Karnataka 3-1; UP, Odisha win

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (IANS) Maharashtra (WIFA) made a winning start as they staged a gallant fightback to put it across Karnataka 3-1 in a preliminary group match of the AIFF Junior Boys National Football Championship for the Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy 2023-24 here on Tuesday.

Niall Goghavala scored twice and Parth Talkokul scored the third after Kris Joseph gave Karnataka an early lead.

In other matches, Uttar Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh 5-1, Odisha thrashed Haryana 4-0 while Jharkhand prevailed 5-2 over Mizoram in other preliminary round matches on Tuesday.

In their match against Karnataka, Maharashtra took time to settle down and suffered an early setback as Karnataka seized the advantage when Kris Joseph hit the target in the sixth minute to put his team in front.

But, Maharashtra came roaring back and Naill scored the equaliser on the stroke of half-time as the teams went into the break on level terms.

Niall was again on target in the ninth minute of the second half to put Maharashtra in the lead before Parth scored the third in the 69th minute to extend their advantage which they maintained till the final whistle to come out trumps.

Maharashtra captain and goalkeeper Atharva Goankar was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

–IANS

bsk