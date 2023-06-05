scorecardresearch
Junior World Cup Shooting: Dhanush Srikanth wins India's third gold medal at Suhl

By Agency News Desk

Suhl (Germany), June 5 (IANS) Dhanush Srikanth won the Men’s 10m Air Rifle on competition Day 3 of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior, giving India their third gold of the competition so far.

Dhanush posted 249.4 in the 24-shot final to leave silver-winning Swede Pontus Kallin, a clear 1.3 points behind in a clinical display. Frenchman Romain Aufrere won bronze.

India also picked up a bronze in the Skeet Mixed Team competition, when Harmehar Lally and Sanjana Sood defeated Swedish opponents once again, the pair of David Jonsson and Felicia Ros, whom they had to take out in a shoot-off for bronze.

India now lead the medal tally with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, ahead of the USA which has two gold medals and one silver thus far. Late in the day, the women’s 10m Air Rifle final is also scheduled.

Three Indians made the final of the Junior Men’s 10m Air Rifle. Besides Dhanush, who qualified sixth with a score of 628.4, Pratham Bhadana finished above him in fifth with 628.7. Abhinav Shaw, who won the Air Rifle Mixed Team gold on Sunday, also grabbed the eighth and final spot with a score of 626.7.

However, Abhinav bowed out in seventh, while Pratham missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish. Dhanush though was in a different league in the final and led from the start, going from strength to strength, giving none of his opponents a chance.

There were two Indian teams in the Skeet Mixed Team event. The pair of Ritu Raj Bundela and Raiza Dhillon finished seventh in qualifying with a score of 134. Harmehar Lally and Sanjana Sood, the second pair, made the bronze medal match cut with a fourth-place finish and a combined effort of 136 out of 150 targets.

There they face the Swedish pair of David Jonsson and Felicia Ros who finished third with a score of 137.

It was an intense battle for the bronze medal and after 48 targets per team, both were tied at 37 a piece, leading to a shoot-off. While both the men hit their first shoot-off targets, Felicia missed one of her doubles and Sanjana took full advantage nailing hers for a well-earned bronze.

–IANS

bsk

