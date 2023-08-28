scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kejriwal congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic World Athletics Championships gold win

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

“Double the titles, double the pride Neeraj Chopra making history for India as the first to hold both Olympic and World Champion titles. A remarkable feat that will inspire generations to come. Congratulations, Neeraj,” Kejriwal posted on X.

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra made history yet again. He became the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the men’s javelin throw final held in Budapest.

During the final event, Chopra’s second attempt stood out as he hurled the javelin a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters, securing the top position. This achievement marked a remarkable progression from the previous year’s World Championships in 2022, where he had earned a silver medal.

–IANS

atk/dpb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New Telegram bot lets hackers commit fraud without any skills required
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US