scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kerala Blasters FC forward Jaushua Sotirio suffers injury, likely to be out until 2024

By Agency News Desk

Kochi, July 19 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have suffered a major blow even before the start of the new season as their newly recruited forward, Jaushua Sotirio, sustained an ankle injury during a training session, here.

Sotirio, who joined the Blasters from Newcastle Jets on a two-year contract, had a frustrating start to his new journey with an ankle injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for several months.

“The Club would like to inform that forward Jaushua Sotirio suffered an ankle injury during a training session a few days ago,” the Kerala Blasters FC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the exact time frame for his full return is yet to be confirmed, upon initial assessment, Jaushua is likely to remain out of action until 2024. Our medical team, in collaboration with external specialists, will work diligently to provide him with the best possible care and support, ensuring his safe and efficient return to the field.

During his absence, we trust that our fans and supporters will continue to show their unwavering support for Sotirio.We remain committed to Jaushua’s well-being and recovery, and we will provide updates on his progress as he works towards returning to full fitness,” it added.

Kerala Blasters FC began their pre-season camp here on July 10 and have been practicing and preparing for the Durand Cup, which is set to begin early in August.

The club has now been dealt a significant blow with the injury to their Australian forward just as the new season is knocking at the door. Sotirio will now undergo a surgery and the recovery process is expected to be lengthy, but the exact timeframe for his full recovery remains unknown.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K
Next article
'The Marvels' release new pictures of its 3 protagonists, Nick Fury
This May Also Interest You
News

'The Marvels' release new pictures of its 3 protagonists, Nick Fury

News

Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes maiden appearance

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav’s glass of water

News

Fan meets Malone as special guest after brain hemorrhage at concert

Technology

US suspends funding for China’s Wuhan lab over failure to provide Covid info

Technology

Microsoft 365 AI Copilot to be available at $30 per user for businesses

Sports

Women's Ashes: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special, says Heather Knight

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

News

Iron Maiden sets Europe ablaze with latest Barcelona concert

News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya’s ‘Love Stereo Again’

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US