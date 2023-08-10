scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have acquired the services of Indian national team forward Ishan Pandita, the club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Pandita, who started his football career making waves in the BDCA Division A state league in Bengaluru, moved to Spain in 2014 at the age of 16. He joined the youth team of Alcobendas before representing youth teams having represented the youth teams La Liga Clubs UD Almeria and CD Leganes.

Pandita returned to India in 2020 with FC Goa, scoring four goals in 11 ISL appearances — all of which came as crucial game-winning and game-tying goals.

Prior to signing with the Blasters, the 25-year-old striker spent two years with Jamshedpur FC with whom he won the ISL Shield in 2022. To date, Pandita has made over 50 appearances and scored 10 goals across various competitions like the ISL, Super Cup, and AFC Champions League.

“Delighted to become a part of one of the most passionate and beloved clubs in the whole of India. I am very pleased that the think tank at KBFC showed trust in my skill and ability as a player. It was a very long transfer window for me personally but I’m sure I made the right decision. I can’t wait to don the iconic yellow jersey and give it my all to the fans and the club,” said Ishan after joining Kerala Blasters.

Ishan’s impressive performances earned him a maiden national team call-up in 2021 and he has since featured regularly for the Blue Tigers.

On his addition to the KBFC squad, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said that Ishan has the ability to change the course of any contest.

“Ishan is someone who we believe has the ability to impact the game with his presence and physicality and change the course of any contest. The timing now is correct as we aim to compete for titles and for this, we need players with mentality and hunger like Ishan’s. He has to continue working hard and success will follow. I wish him the best of luck on the signing,” said Skinkys.

–IANS

ak/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools

Health & Lifestyle

Maha reports first Covid fatality in months; experts monitor Omicron sub-variant situation

Sports

Hangzhou awarded BWF World Tour Finals hosting rights until 2026

News

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

News

Anurag Kashyap on 'Gangs of Wasseypur': I have never seen such stupid gangsters

Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Sports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

News

Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US