Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have acquired the services of Indian national team forward Ishan Pandita, the club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Pandita, who started his football career making waves in the BDCA Division A state league in Bengaluru, moved to Spain in 2014 at the age of 16. He joined the youth team of Alcobendas before representing youth teams having represented the youth teams La Liga Clubs UD Almeria and CD Leganes.

Pandita returned to India in 2020 with FC Goa, scoring four goals in 11 ISL appearances — all of which came as crucial game-winning and game-tying goals.

Prior to signing with the Blasters, the 25-year-old striker spent two years with Jamshedpur FC with whom he won the ISL Shield in 2022. To date, Pandita has made over 50 appearances and scored 10 goals across various competitions like the ISL, Super Cup, and AFC Champions League.

“Delighted to become a part of one of the most passionate and beloved clubs in the whole of India. I am very pleased that the think tank at KBFC showed trust in my skill and ability as a player. It was a very long transfer window for me personally but I’m sure I made the right decision. I can’t wait to don the iconic yellow jersey and give it my all to the fans and the club,” said Ishan after joining Kerala Blasters.

Ishan’s impressive performances earned him a maiden national team call-up in 2021 and he has since featured regularly for the Blue Tigers.

On his addition to the KBFC squad, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said that Ishan has the ability to change the course of any contest.

“Ishan is someone who we believe has the ability to impact the game with his presence and physicality and change the course of any contest. The timing now is correct as we aim to compete for titles and for this, we need players with mentality and hunger like Ishan’s. He has to continue working hard and success will follow. I wish him the best of luck on the signing,” said Skinkys.

