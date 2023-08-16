scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Indian senior men’s football team has been drawn against Iraq in the semifinal of the King’s Cup 2023 after the draw ceremony was conducted by the Football Association of Thailand on Wednesday.

The match will take place at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand on September 7. Thailand will take on Lebanon in the other semifinal later on the same day.

The winners of the 49th King’s Cup semifinals will contest the final on September 10. The losers will meet in the third-place play-off.

As per the draw mechanics, Iraq (as the highest FIFA-ranked team – 70th) and Thailand (as hosts and ranked 113th) were placed in separate match-ups, and drawn against the remaining two teams — India, ranked 99th, and Lebanon, ranked 100th.

India’s last meeting with Iraq was a 0-2 defeat in a friendly in Baghdad in 2010.

It will be India’s fourth participation in the King’s Cup in Thailand, with the most recent one coming in 2019, where the Blue Tigers went down to Curacao in the semi-final before beating hosts Thailand 1-0 for the bronze medal.

India also won bronze in their first appearance in the tournament in 1977, defeating the likes of South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia. In 1981, India were eliminated in the group stage.

–IANS

bc/ak

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing
Next article
'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years

Technology

Sugars affect brain 'plasticity' assisting with learning, memory, recovery: Study

Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Sports

Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England squad for New Zealand series

Technology

Xiaomi India joins hands with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for ‘Video Call a Friend’?

Technology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

News

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

News

'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

Technology

Singapore's Sea to invest more in e-com platform Shopee amid TikTok threat

News

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

News

NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'

Technology

Apple AirTag helps woman to find stolen bike: Report

News

As Ben Affleck turns 51, life seems perfect for him

News

Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US