KIUG 2022: Guru Nanak Dev narrows gap at the top with Panjab with four-gold day

Lucknow, June 2 (IANS) Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar on Friday narrowed the gap with leaders Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC) after picking up four golds on the penultimate day of the 3rd Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP), being held across four cities of the state.

GNDU athletes won golds Boxing (one), Fencing (two) and Judo (one) to end the day with 22 golds. They are now four behind PUC’s gold tally and with eight more golds in Fencing, Judo, Yogasana and Weightlifting still to be won on the final day of competitions on Saturday, the race to the top is still on.

On competition day 10’s other highlights, the coveted men’s football title was picked up by Kolkata’s Adamas University at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) ground in Lucknow, after a goalless regulation time led to a penalty shoot-out.

Adamas eventually prevailed 9-8 in sudden death over a gallant Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP). The women’s crown went to Guru Jambheshwar University (GJU), who put three past Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) at the Ekana SPortz City complex in a different part of the city.

The day also saw the Badminton finals at the B.B.D. Badminton Academy, again in the state capital, where Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, defeated Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) 3-2 in a match worthy of a final.

MDU initially went 2-0 up but SPPU staged a spirited comeback with a doubles win to tie the final at 2-2. Both the fifth doubles games then went to deuce before Aryan and Balraj pulled off a memorable win for MDU.

In women’s Badminton, the crown went to University of Delhi, who were comfortable 2-0 winners in the best of three finals.

