KIUG 2022: Uttar Pradesh shooter Deepak Kumar aims to leave his mark

Deepak, a 10m air rifle shooter, participated in the previous edition of the Khelo India University games but failed to make it to the medal tally. As the ongoing edition is taking place in his home state, he is working harder to make his way onto the dais.

Deepak, a resident of Meerut, has participated in four national games and is yet to win a medal. “I aim to win medals here and in other tournaments too. I will work harder, with more dedication to reach my aim.”

Deepak started falling in love with shooting when he was in school. He started shooting professionally in 2016 and already faced some top-level shooters in the country. He also inspired his younger brother to take up the sport.

Deepak belongs to a middle-class family of four members. Despite hardships, he is determined to someday make his father proud. “I want to continue with shooting, but there are many financial obstacles. The kit and rifle cost a lot and it is very hard for my father to bear such huge costs. I am trying to leave a mark in this tournament and secure the scholarship that is available for top-performing players. The money will help financially,” he added.

Deepak says he fell in love with shooting inspired by Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. “I fell in love with shooting when I saw Abhinav Bindra. I also aim to reach that height and win the Olympic gold medal for my country,” he was quoted as saying by the organisers.

Deepak believes that Khelo India University games will inspire many young sports enthusiasts to take up sports as a career. He is proud that the third edition of the Khelo India University games is taking place in his home state.

“It’s a very proud moment for all the athletes from Uttar Pradesh because it is our home. The arrangements are very good and we are provided with everything necessary. I believe this tournament will bring up new faces” he added.

