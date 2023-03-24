scorecardresearch
La Liga: Christensen's calf injury adds to Barcelona's injury woes

By News Bureau

Madrid (Spain), March 24 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s injury problems have mounted up again with the news that central defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a calf injury in his left leg.

The 26-year-old had to leave the pitch in the 18th minute of Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Denmark and Finland, and early indications are that he could be sidelined for at least two weeks.

If that is the case, Christensen will miss at least Barca’s visit to bottom side Elche on April 1 and the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid on April 5, when his side will defend a 1-0 first-leg advantage.

Christensen joined Barca from Chelsea over the summer and has become a key part of a defense that has conceded just nine goals in La Liga all season. His pace, power in the air and ability to play the ball out of defense have all been key to his impressive first season, and his loss through injury would be a blow to coach Xavi Hernandez.

Christensen’s injury comes at a bad moment for Barca, who still have midfielder Pedri and winger Ousmane Dembele recovering from long-term injuries, while Ronald Araujo suffered a groin injury in Barca’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid before the international break.

There is also doubt over the fitness of Frenkie de Jong, who didn’t join the Netherlands’ national team squad due to a muscle problem, while in-form winger Raphinha is suspended for the visit to Elche.

–IANS

bsk

